AN EMERGENCY motion demanding that the Labour Party support a people's vote, revoke article 50 and campaign for remaining in the EU was passed by the Monmouth Labour branch on the weekend.

The motion, passed by a large majority at the Monmouth Constituency Labour Party's Annual General Meeting, called on the “[party's] leader and the leader’s office to campaign actively and publicly for a confirmatory public vote and for remain.”

Constituency Chairwoman Su McConnel said: “I can hardly remember an issue facing us over which members feel more passionately. While there were arguments on both sides of the issues, the support for the motion was overwhelming.”

The party branch also pointed out that it does not support “the status quo in Britain or Europe” - calling instead for a policy of "remain and transform".

The motion also argued: “We want an international alliance of labour movements and left parties seeking as a minimum to push back the nationalist right, defend migrants, reverse austerity, level up rights and living standards and democratise European institutions."

The motion will be submitted to Welsh Labour and the leader’s office nationally today.

Prime Minister Theresa May announced last month that she would be standing down as Conservative Party leader on June 7.

She had thrice unsuccessfully attempted to have her withdrawal agreement passed.