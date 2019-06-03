THIS was taken from our archives 100 years ago.

Louvain Dumford, aged one year and 10 months, and Vera Thomas, aged two years, the daughters of two sisters living at Glass Works Cottages, were admitted to the Royal Gwent Hospital in a very serious condition.

It appears that on Sunday, while playing in Messrs Stone and Tinsen's Yard, they had the misfortune to fall into a tank of tar.

The doctor's opinion is that there is not much hope of recovery.

The tank, used for storage purposes, was on the ground level, with a depth of about four foot.

Bee culture

In connection with the Monmouthshire Bee Keeper's Association, a demonstration was given in the grounds of the house of Mr Llewelyn Morgan in Underwood, Portskewett, on Thursday.

Members and persons interested in bee-keeping from various parts of the county were present, including Graham White, who is the vice-chairman; Dr Strong, who is the honourary secretary; Mr P. Hancock, assistant secretary; Mr B. Nicholas, certificated bee expert (Marshfield); and many, many more.

After ten a demonstration was given on a modern bar-frame hive of beers by Mr F. Tyler-Taylor, Mr B. Nicholas and Dr. Strong. The manipulation of the bees was interesting and appreciated by those present, especially new members.

The Association was inaugurated in October and the membership already exceeds 75.

It is hoped through the efforts of the Horticultural Committee of the County Council and the Association to restock the county with bees.

Fifty swarms are expected from Ireland. These with the stocks and swarms obtained from reliable sources will do much to revive the bee-keeping industry.

The distribution of these swarms will be in the hands of the Association, but before any bees will be supplied, and as a precaution against a recurrent of the "Isle of Wight" and other bee diseases, it will be necessary for applicants who have lost bees to have their hives disinfected and examined by a certificated bee expert.

This will be done free of cost to members of the Association.

The distribution of swarms and stocks is entrusted to Mr R. Hancock, assistant secretary, Rogiet, to whom applications for bees may be made.

Appeal for peace negotiations

The Indian Office issues the following: The Viceroy reports that a letter from the Amir has been received in Peshawar giving an explanation of his hostile acts and expression a desire for an honourable peace, useful for both parties, and asks that negotiations may be opened at Sundi Kotal, or Peshwar.

He assures the Viceroy with the greatest sincerity that he never intended the severance of friendship.