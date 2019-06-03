DELAYS are increasing on the M4 around Newport as people head back to work for the start of the week.

No accidents have been reported, but traffic is moving at just 20mph on the M4 eastbound between J30 (Cardiff Gate) and J28 (Tredegar Park).

There are also delays building between J28 A48 (Tredegar Park) and J26 A4051 (Malpas Road) - continuing through to the A4051 (Malpas Road) and J24 A449 (Coldra).

We will update this story as the morning unfolds.