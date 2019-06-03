IT'S shaping up to be a wet week all the way through to the weekend - according to the latest Met Office forecast.

Although we've crept into the month of June, the weather will feel like it hasn't quite caught up to us through the start of the week, with a few showers expected amid spells of sunshine today (Monday, June 3).

But despite the chance of rain, there will be plenty of sunny spells and it will feel pleasant in sheltered spots out of the breeze - according to Met Office forecasters. Expect maximum temperature 18 °C.

Heavier showers are expected tonight and longer spells of rain will move in from the southwest.

Tomorrow, heavy showers will spread eastwards through the morning. Showers will merge to give longer spells of rain at times, but it will turn drier through the evening. Forecasters have the maximum temperature as 16 °C.

Through to Friday, the Met Office warns to expect a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers which could be heavy at times and possibly thundery.

Longer spells of rain are possible too, mainly on Friday.