A SPECIAL guest will be attending this year's Cwmbran Big Event.

The Cwmbran dinosaur, which appeared in a garden on Five Locks Lane in March, will be making an appearance.

The couple have designed their front garden to become a welcoming environment for their grandchildren, who have autism.

Since it appeared in the couple's garden, the dinosaur has become a popular landmark among locals.

The Cwmbran Big Event takes place on Saturday, June 8 from midday at Cwmbran Boating Lake.

The day will be an extra special occasion as the town of Cwmbran celebrates its 70th anniversary.

Visitors to the Big Event can enjoy a range of activities, including stalls, live music and entertainment, arts and crafts and a raft race.

Entries are still open for teams of six who want to enter the raft race. Participation is free, and to enter your team email Cwmbrancc@torfaen.gov.uk