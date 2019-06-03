A SPECIAL guest will be attending this year's Cwmbran Big Event.
The Cwmbran dinosaur, which appeared in a garden on Five Locks Lane in March, will be making an appearance.Jerry Adams and his wife Lesley bought the 15-foot plastic Allosaurus at a charity auction from Dan-yr-Ogof Caves.
The couple have designed their front garden to become a welcoming environment for their grandchildren, who have autism.
Since it appeared in the couple's garden, the dinosaur has become a popular landmark among locals.
The Cwmbran Big Event takes place on Saturday, June 8 from midday at Cwmbran Boating Lake.It is being organised entirely by Cwmbran Community Council for the first time after Torfaen County Borough Council withdrew funding for the event.
The day will be an extra special occasion as the town of Cwmbran celebrates its 70th anniversary.
Visitors to the Big Event can enjoy a range of activities, including stalls, live music and entertainment, arts and crafts and a raft race.
Entries are still open for teams of six who want to enter the raft race. Participation is free, and to enter your team email Cwmbrancc@torfaen.gov.uk