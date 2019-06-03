AN arrest has been made in connection with the data breach at the University of South Wales.

South Wales Police are currently investigating a data breach into the University of South Wales after it was referred to them on Thursday.

The university holds around 30,000 students, with this breach happening during exam period for many.

A 26-year-old man, from Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taff, was detained but has since been released on bail.

An investigation into the breach is ongoing but further details about its impact on the university has yet to be revealed.

A spokesperson for the University of South Wales said: "We have taken immediate action to secure the University's systems to ensure that there are no further breaches."