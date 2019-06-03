BORIS Johnson has announced his candidacy for the Tory leadership in a video posted on Twitter this morning.

Mr Johnson's campaign launch video featured carefully-chosen footage of the former mayor of London on voters' doorsteps.

On Brexit, he said: "If I get in, we'll come out, deal or no deal, on October 31."

The former foreign secretary has pledged to "significantly" increase the amount spent on every secondary school pupil to at least £5,000 if he wins the race to succeed Theresa May.

Please check out my campaign launch video. Time to deliver Brexit and unite our fantastic country. I hope you will support me > @BackBoris #BackBoris pic.twitter.com/iRZ8b0flRK — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 3, 2019

As well as extra funding for schools, Mr Johnson said "we need more police out there".

The number of MPs vying to replace Theresa May reached 13 on Sunday, with former minister Sam Gyimah throwing his hat in the ring.

Alluding to the Grand National, communities secretary James Brokenshire used a speech in London to urge those with little chance of winning the race to consider dropping out, to speed up the process of selecting the next Tory leader and prime minister.

"We simply do not have the luxury of weeks of navel-gazing or days and days of whittling candidates down to the final two and talking to ourselves," he said.

Boris Johnson is the bookies favourite to succeed Mrs May as Tory leader.

Betting firm Paddy Power have him at 6/4, with Michael Gove (7/2), Andrea Leadsom (6/1), and Jeremy Hunt (11/1) a few lengths behind.