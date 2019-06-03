TWO burglars tricked their way into a home by posing as water company representatives sent to check the pipes.

The distraction burglary happened in St Edward Street in Newport on Tuesday, May 28, at around 3.30 pm, according to police.

A man knocked on the door saying he was from a water company and was looking into supply issues in the street. After he was let in look at the pipes and test the water, a second man entered the house.

After they left, the tenant found that money had been taken from an upstairs drawer.

READ MORE:

Both men were described as white and aged between 30 and 40. One was wearing a long-sleeved fluorescent jacket, a lanyard around his neck and carrying a clipboard. The second man was wearing dark clothing.

If you saw anything or have has any information that could help, call the police on 101 quoting log 291 of 28/5/19.

You can direct message Gwent Police via their Facebook or Twitter pages.

Or you call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.