GARETH Bennett, one of just two remaining Ukip AMs, has announced he will run for leader of the party.

The South Wales Central AM has announced he will run to succeed Gerard Batten, who quit on Monday after the party failed to secure a single MEP in last month's European Election.

In a statement Mr Bennett said: “The party has had a tough time in the past couple of years. We need a fresh approach that can take Ukip forward and help our dedicated activists to get elected.

“I have some bold policy ideas, such as introducing a National ID Card, and a regular referendum – on a subject chosen by the public – in every Parliamentary term. Such a referendum, if the motion is passed, would be implemented by a specially appointed team of legislators and draughtsmen, and would bypass the MPs.

“For instance, if there was enough public support, we could carry out a referendum on whether or not to bring back the death penalty for serious crimes such as terrorism and the murder of children or serving police officers.

“I am also proposing a National Volunteer Force for young people and a comprehensive review of paid political roles, many of which can be abolished.

“I believe I have a comprehensive manifesto, with wide ranging issues, that can rebuild our party, and put Ukip back on the political map.”

The party's new leader is to be announced in August.

Mr Bennett was the leader of the Assembly's Ukip group until it was disbanded last month. Parties must have a minimum of three AMs to form an official group, but the defection of South Wales East AM David Rowlands to the Brexit Party left just two Ukip AMs - Mr Bennett and ex-MP Neil Hamilton.