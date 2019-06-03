FORMER Newport County AFC manager Justin Edinburgh is in hospital after unexpectedly falling ill this morning.

Edinburgh's current club Leyton Orient have released no further details on the condition of the 49-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur defender.

An Orient statement read: "Leyton Orient can confirm head coach Justin Edinburgh was taken to a local hospital on Monday morning after being taken ill unexpectedly.

"The club will be making no further comment at this time and requests that the family's privacy is respected."

Edinburgh was County manager between 2011 and 2015 and guided the club back to the Football League in 2013 thanks to a Conference play-off final victory over Wrexham at Wembley.

He went on to manage Gillingham and Northampton Town before taking over at Orient in November 2017.

The O's won promotion back to the Football League as National League champions last month.