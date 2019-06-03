THERE is going to be another option for people to potentially save a child's life.

Zumba Fitness will be holding a zumbathon to raise money for St David's Foundation Hospice At Home Service but they will also be hosting a swab event for the Marrow for Marley campaign.

The event will be held at The Beaufort Centre on Beaufort Road in St Julians on Sunday, June 9 between 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

There will be a £6 entry, payable on the door and a raffle will be held for the hospice.

While there, participants will be able to spend just four minutes to sign up to the bone marrow register and possibly save young Marley Nicholls' life.

As we have previously covered, seven-year-old Marley, from Newport, suffers from a rare blood disorder called aplastic anaemia and needs a bone marrow transplant to save his life.

More than 40,000 have signed to the register in direct support of the campaign but still no match has been found.