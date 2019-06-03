THE mum of a nine-year-old girl who saw a man exposing himself in public has spoken out about the incident.

It happened on Saturday, June 1 on Tregwilym Road in Rogerstone, and is the second such offence reported in less than a month - coming after reports from Sunday, May 19, when a man was seen exposing near to a primary school in the same area of Newport.

The mother of a nine-year-old girl who witnessed the lewd act asked not to be named.

She told the South Wales Argus: "It's disgusting behaviour I wish my daughter hadn’t witnessed.

READ MORE:

"I’m so angry you wouldn’t believe," she added.

Gwent Police are investigating and a spokeswoman has said: "At approximately 8.45pm on Saturday 1st June, 2019 Gwent Police were called to a report of indecent exposure where a man was seen exposing himself on Tregwilym Road, Newport.

"The man has been described as being in his 40s and driving a blue Fiat Punto.

"Enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone with any information to call Gwent Police on 101, or direct message us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log 520 of 1/6/2019."