A 15-YEAR-OLD boy has been reported missing.

Ellis Briggs is from the St Julians area of Newport.

He was reported missing on Thursday, May 30 and was seen last in the Gaer area of Newport.

Ellis is six foot tall and has blonde hair. He was wearing grey jogging bottoms and a blue puffa style jacket.

Gwent Police are concerned for his welfare and would like anyone who has any information on where Ellis may be to contact them.

You can call 101 quoting log 131 of 30/05/19.

Or you can also direct message the Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter pages.