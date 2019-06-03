A 23-YEAR-old man from the Risca area is being sought to return to prison.

Joshua Rhodes has breached his licence conditions.

He had been serving a prison sentence for actual bodily harm but was released on licence.

Gwent Police would like any information on Joshua Rhodes.

You can call 101 quoting log number 1900192386.

You can also send Gwent Police a direct message via their Facebook and Twitter social media pages.

Or, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.