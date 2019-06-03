TWO Newport buildings have been boarded up after concerns over antisocial behaviour by gangs of youths.

Gwent Police teamed up with Newport City Council's (NCC) Environmental Health team, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the properties' owners to secure the addresses, in Malpas and Bettws, last month.

The buildings – located in Tone Close, Bettws, and Pillmawr Road, Malpas – had become hotspots for trespassing youths, causing anti-social behaviour, according to reports from the public.

Action involving the Bettws address was supported by Newport City Homes, while the closure order for the Malpas address was carried out in agreement with its private owner - who plans to demolish and rebuild in the near future.

(The property on Tone Close, Bettws)

PC Claire Drayton, of Gwent Police's Newport West Neighbourhood Team, said: "The premises were insecure and attracting local youths to cause further damage and anti-social behaviour.

"The buildings not only presented a danger, but also placed significant demands on the police and fire service, who were both called to the locations repeatedly.

"I hope that this action reassures residents that if they have concerns about problem premises which are causing harm to the community, they can report it and we will work hard with our partners to end the misery that has been caused."

Both properties will now be routinely monitored by Gwent Police and partners, with the closure order in place for the foreseeable future until further action is taken by their owners.

(The property on Pillmawr Road, Malpas)

Cllr Ray Truman, NCC’s Cabinet Member for Licensing and Regulation, added: "This is a good example of how the council will work with partner organisations and property owners in order to prevent vacant properties from being a nuisance to local communities.

"Our environmental health team has enforcement powers which are available to secure empty properties to prevent access and officers will not hesitate to use those powers where necessary."

Anyone with concerns about antisocial behaviour in their neighbourhood can contact Gwent Police on 101 or contact the Force via direct message on Facebook or Twitter.