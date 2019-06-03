PLANS to turn a rugby team’s former clubhouse into housing - which could also be used to tackle homelessness - are facing rejection over ‘inadequate’ parking.

The former home of Llanhilleth Rugby Football Club has been out of use since 2012, when the club left its base of nearly 37 years for a new location.

Proposals have been lodged to turn the former Walpole Hotel into a 17-bedroom House in Multiple Occupation (HMO), along with a manager’s two-bedroom flat.

Ten bedrooms, three communal bathrooms, a lounge, kitchen and TV area would be on the ground floor.

The second floor could include seven bedrooms, three bathrooms and a communal kitchen.

An application says the property could be converted to provide accommodation to help reduce homelessness, with the potential to work with a charity or social housing organisation.

But council planning officers have recommended the plan is rejected over parking concerns.

The application proposes 10 parking spaces, which is short of the 22 required by the council for the site.

Out of the 10 spaces proposed, eight also fail to meet the minimum length parking requirement of 4.8metres.

Ward councillors have also raised worries over safety, with the property said to be located on a “sharp bend in the main road.”

Concern is raised the proposals will lead to parked vehicles “encroaching onto the public highway.”

A planning report says: “The team leader – highways and development – is of the opinion that any parked vehicles jutting out into the highway would cause a hazard to road users, with passing vehicles potentially having to break suddenly or take evasive action by crossing the centreline of the road to avoid possible collisions with parked vehicles.”

However the property – described as a “prominent landmark” in the area – is located close to a train station, bus stops and local facilities.

The requirement for 22 car parking spaces is considered a “worst case” scenario by planning bosses.

The applicants say future householders would be “very unlikely” to own a car, as the scheme is intended to help those on low incomes.

But although working with homeless organisations is suggested in the planning application, a specialised use for the property is not included.

Planning officers say this means the council cannot control who lives in the property, or whether they own a car.

The plans will be decided by Blaenau Gwent council’s planning committee at a meeting on Thursday.