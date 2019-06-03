CHARITY volunteer Martin Perry was recognised for years of selfless community work with a visit to a Buckingham Palace garden party last week.

Mr Perry, 56, from Newport was joined by other recipients of the British Empire Medal (BEM) at the garden party, which was also attended by The Queen, Prince Harry, and Princess Eugenie.

"It was quite surreal to wake up in Kensington and say that we were off to the palace," Mr Perry said after his visit. He was accompanied to Buckingham Palace by his daughter, Scarlet.

Martin Perry with daughter Scarlet at Buckingham Palace.

"I had a big beaming smile and a general feeling of 'wow' – it's so hard to put into words," he added.

Mr Perry was awarded the BEM for years of charity work. He estimated he has helped raise money for around 25 different causes over the years, but has mainly worked with County in the Community – a charitable affiliate of Newport County AFC – in the past three years, where he helps support adults with mental health conditions as part of the FAW's We Wear the Same Shirt scheme.

"It's been the most uplifting experience in my life," Mr Perry said of his work with County in the Community.

"Mental wellbeing is a very important thing, and I've been part of something which has helped 30 people – and we started with one.

"It's all about inclusion, we build [the participants] up as people, and that's a lovely thing to be involved in."

Martin Perry managed to sneak his Newport County hat on in the Buckingham Palace grounds.

Mr Perry said charitable work was a big part of family life when he was growing up – when he was a teenager, his mother volunteered for St David's Hospice Care.

County in the Community's leader, Norman Parselle, said Mr Perry's BEM was "fully deserved".

"He came along on the very first session," Mr Parselle said. "Having someone there like Martin is massive.

"A lot of the time, people just want to talk to someone who cares – that's what Martin does.

"He's so willing to give up his time and effort to help other people."

Mr Parselle was himself recognised for his work with County in the Community with a special recognition award from the football club earlier this year.

He said his friend Mr Perry would probably have been embarrassed to find out about the BEM – which he received from the lord lieutenant of Gwent in Newport last year – because he was "just someone who does what he thinks is right to support people".

"He's a top bloke," Mr Parselle added.