PLANS to regenerate a site on the edge of a town centre with a new supermarket, discount store and a bakery have been recommended for approval by planning chiefs.

Councillors are expected to give the green light for the building of a new Lidl, Home Bargains and Greggs on the site of the former NMC factory in Brynmawr later this week.

At least 500 jobs would be created under the scheme, the applicants claim.

The three units would sit alongside a new McDonald’s, which has already been given planning permission.

Vehicles would access the site from Blaina Road, with 160 car parking spaces provided for shoppers.

The development would also replace a site hit by vandalism and crime with an “attractive vibrant place,” according to the application.

But Nantyglo and Blaina Town Council says there are pedestrian safety concerns due to the proposed road layout and expected increase in traffic.

One resident also voiced worries the scheme will “attract vehicles at all hours increasing the problem Brynmawr has with young drivers.”

However council officers say this would be a police matter.

(An indication of how the site could look)

Improvements to pedestrian links, a roundabout and a site access junction have been proposed.

It is planned to relocate the current Home Bargains at the nearby Lakeside retail park, with the development allowing for a bigger store.

The plans are expected to increase the number of linked trips between the development site, the nearby Lakeside retail park and the town centre.

The former factory was demolished last year, with concrete now spanning the site.

A design and access statement says the site has become “derelict, hazardous and an eyesore, occupying an expansive area on the edge of the town centre.”

“The redevelopment of this site from a visual perspective is welcomed and is considered to make a positive contribution to this area of Brynmawr,” a planning report says.

“The proposed development site will form a self-contained retail destination.”

The plans will be decided by Blaenau Gwent council’s planning committee at a meeting on Thursday.