A SEVEN-year-old from Bargoed has been hailed a hero after quick thinking saved her family’s lives.

Fochriw Primary’s Jaydee-Lee Dummett remembered gas emergency telephone number and recited it to her panicked mum, after her brother woke in the middle of the night disorientated and seeing things.

Jaydee-Lee quickly spotted the carbon monoxide detector alarm had turned from its usual green colour to red.

Knowing this was bad, the Fochriw Primary School pupil reeled the emergency telephone number to her mum and told her to call for help immediately.

Thankfully for the family, Jaydee-Lee’s knowledge of the signs of carbon monoxide poisoning allowed her to think quickly and ensured the family came to no harm.

Ms Dummett spoke of her daughter’s heroics, using information she was taught in school by the Wales & West Utilities team, who had given a safety lesson on gas to the pupils.

She said: “Looking back, without this lesson I genuinely don’t think we’d still be alive.

“After seeing her brother so confused, Jaydee-Lee quickly looked for other tell-tale signs of carbon monoxide poisoning and then, like it was second nature, she reeled off the gas emergency number – 0800 111 999 – I couldn’t believe it.”

Wales & West Utilities engineers were sent out and made the house safe. One of the emergency engineers who attended the house, Sean Ward, was surprised and delighted by Jaydee-Lee’s knowledge and actions.

He said: “The quick-thinking actions of Jaydee-Lee have saved her family’s lives and she should be commended. From speaking to her that night it was clear that she took in such a lot of vital information from the gas safety session which is fantastic.

“Every year we make approximately 4,000 visits to properties where we find evidence of carbon monoxide. It’s important for people to realise that this is a poisonous gas that doesn’t smell, has no taste and can’t be seen - but it kills 50 people in the UK every year and leaves a further 200 seriously ill.

“Jaydee-Lee should feel incredibly proud of herself – her quick-thinking is to be admired.”

Her delighted mother added how proud she was of her daughter and urged other families to brush up on their carbon monoxide knowledge.

She said: “I couldn’t be prouder of Jaydee-Lee – she literally has saved our lives. From being involved in a simple lesson on gas safety, she knew exactly what to look for.

“The gas safety session was obviously pitched in a fun and interactive way, as she took in so much information and I would urge everyone to brush up on their gas safety knowledge as you never know when you might need it. I didn’t have the necessary information, but I thank the lucky stars that my daughter did – it’s certainly not a number that I am ever likely to forget.”

If anyone has any concerns about their own gas supply or think they detect carbon monoxide, they are urged to call Wales & West Utilities as soon as possible on 0800111999.A dedicated team of engineers will be sent out day or night to ensure maximum safety.