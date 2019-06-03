A MAN whose girlfriend caught him sending sexual text messages to a child, and later claimed it was for a "laugh", has been jailed.

Jamie Townsend, of Rectory Road, Abertillery, appeared before Newport Crown Court yesterday having pleaded guilty to three charges of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and one charge of sexual communication with a child.

Townsend, who was 28 at the time, messaged his 14-year-old victim for roughly two weeks from September 2018.

But the 29-year-old's actions were uncovered when his partner became "suspicious" of his behaviour and decided to check his mobile.

Prosecuting, Bethan Evans said: "As a result on October 15 she turned on the mobile phone and found a number of text messages.

"The messages were explicit in nature.

"She rang it and spoke to the person. She said she was 16 and said she had started to engage in discussions two weeks prior.

"As a result she confronted the defendant and also made a search on Facebook for the female's name. She identified her and found she was 14, not 16."

The partner then reported Townsend to police, resulting in his arrest.

The court heard that during the police interview, Townsend said that he and the girl "were just friends".

And when questioned why he had described the girl as "sexy" in one specific text, he replied he had "done it just for a laugh".

He added: "I would not have physical contact with her. It is not a relationship; it is a friendship."

Townsend also denied that he was attracted to the 14-year-old.

Gareth Williams, who was mitigating, said: "He has shown some incite and he is remorseful about what he has done.

"He pleaded guilty and therefore is entitled to 25 per cent credit."

Judge Daniel Williams ruled that Townsend had engaged in an "element" of both planning and grooming.

He said: "The communications between you became sexual. You incited her to have sexual intercourse with you.

"You pleaded guilty on the basis that there was no physical contact between you. But you did admit to meeting several times and the only physical contact is when you kissed her on the cheek on one occasion.

"Your blameworthiness is high because there was an element of planning, there was an element of grooming."

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison and is subjected to a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.