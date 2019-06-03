CONTENTIOUS plans to build up to 111 homes in a village are set to go before a planning inspector.

The outline application for housing on land off Monmouth Road in Raglan was called in by the Welsh Government after being approved by Monmouthshire council.

Hundreds of residents objected to the plans, while a protest march and public meetings were also held before the proposals were approved in November.

Arguments will now come before a planning inspectorate at a hearing taking place at Monmouthshire council’s County Hall on Wednesday.

Applicant Richborough Estates says the plans will bring up to 39 much-needed affordable homes for the area.

“Those in need of affordable housing are real people and their need is a real need now,” the applicants say in their comments to the planning inspectorate.

“It would be inappropriate to delay taking action to address these needs on the basis of an emerging plan that remains some way from adoption.”

But campaigners say the development is too big for Raglan, arguing the village does not have adequate infrastructure for the amount of homes proposed.

The plans were called in by the Welsh Government in December, with concerns the application did not give priority to more sustainable forms of travel.

A letter calling in the application said: “The transport hierarchy as set out in national policy appears to have been ignored as the report gives highest priority to the motor vehicle, then to public transport and no priority to more sustainable forms of transport or travel.”

In response the applicant said that some job opportunities will be available in the village, mitigating the need for travel.

It is also claimed that residents will be able to cycle 7.5 miles to Monmouth and 5.5 miles to Usk to go to work.

But campaigners from the Raglan Village Action Group say this expectation is “not realistic.”

The group also says it is “highly unlikely” that those who have cars would choose to commute by bus due to limited services.

The public hearing is scheduled for one day, and will start at 10am on Wednesday.