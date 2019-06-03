A PLANE believed to be Air Force One, which carries the US President, has been snapped by one of our Camera Club members.

South Wales Argus Camera Club member, David Cole, shared a photo in the group of an aircraft flying above Chepstow, ahead of Donald Trump's UK state visit.

Although tough to tell from 23,000 feet the plane looks likely to be one of two highly customised Boeing 747-200B series aircrafts which carry the US President.

(Picture: David Cole)

According to the official White House website 'Air Force One' can describe any Air Force aircraft carrying the US President.

It is possible that this plane was carrying Donald Trump, or it may have been the accompanying vehicle carrying his family.

Donald Trump has visited the UK as part of a three-day state visit.

This is the third UK state visit undertaken by a US president with previous visitors including George Bush and Barack Obama.

Today marks Mr Trump's first day here, with him and First Lady, Melania Trump, greeted by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall. The couple then had a welcome ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

