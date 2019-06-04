Police attended Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny on Thursday, May 30, after receiving a report that threats had been made towards a patient.

Joseph Alan Pringle, aged 28, was arrested the following day by Dyfed Powys Police in connection with the alleged incident.

Mr Pringle, of Finch Court Llandrindod Wells, was arrested in the Radnorshire area and charged with possessing a knife or sharp pointed article in a public place, assault by beating, and two counts of making threats to kill.

On Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty to the charges, and was remanded to appear at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court on June 11.