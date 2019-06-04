WITH less than 50 days to go until the British Transplant Games volunteers are wanted.

The Westfield Health British Transplant Games are taking over various venues in Newport next month and are set to attract around 950 transplant recipients to the city, taking part in 23 sports and events.

Organisers are looking for up to 200 volunteers to help deliver the event.

Roles include liaising with athletes, supporters and VIPs, along with helping at the opening ceremony. Organisers are also looking for people to help with marshalling, scoring and timing duties, and organising children’s entertainment activities.

A spokesperson for Newport City Council said: “We are delighted to be hosting this incredible event and we want it to be the best Games ever.

"We are sure our residents will respond to the call for volunteers.”

Newport Live has taken on the role of co-ordinating volunteers.

Sport and Physical Activity Development Officer, Chloe Powton, said: “We are looking for people who can spare a couple of hours or maybe the whole four days to help stage this fantastic event for Newport.”

The Westfield Health British Transplant Games are the flagship event of charity, Transplant Sport, and take place between July 25 and July 28.

With more than 1,000 competitors taking part in 24 different sports and events, the Games promise to be a festival of sport and life, with more than 2,500 people expected to attend.

Transplant survivors, including children as young as three, can take part in sports such as athletics, basketball, cycling, football, golf, snooker, swimming, tennis, volleyball and The Donor Run, an inclusive event open to the public.

The aim of the Games is to raise awareness of the importance of organ donation.

Wales was the first to introduce a soft opt-out system of the organ donor register, but the decision on organ donation is still made by loved ones. That’s why organisers are keen to spread the word that you need to make your wishes known to your family.

As of December 31 2018, there were 232 patients in Wales waiting for a transplant. In the first three quarters of 2018/19, 19 patients died while on the active waiting list.

Applicants must be 16 or older to apply and need to be able to get to and from their volunteering venue. Full training will be given to all successful applicants.

To apply, please visit

newportlive.co.uk/jobs/799-volunteer-opportunity-british-transplant-games-2019

The event is supported by Westfield Health, Welsh Government, Newport City Council, Newport Live, local health boards across Wales, NHS Blood and Transplant, Kidney Care UK, Anthony Nolan Register, Donor Family Network and Believe Organ Donor Support.

Further sponsors include Friars Walk, Icon Design, Rodney Parade and Celtic Manor.