TRAFFIC is building on the M4 this morning, as the First minister gets set to announce his relief road decision.

Some parts of the M4 and A-roads around Newport have slowed to a crawl, although no accident have been reported to emergency services.

The build up is thought to be normal morning traffic, with commuters rushing to get to work.

On the A467 Forge Road Southbound between B4591 Chartist Drive and M4 J28 (Tredegar Park), the average speed is down to 10mph, and delays are increasing.

There are the usual delays between J28 eastbound and J24 - though these will ease as the morning goes on.

We will bring you any breaking updates on the traffic situation throughout the day.