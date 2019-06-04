A MAN is still missing after falling from a bridge on the weekend.

Avon and Somerset Police were called out to the Severn Bridge on the evening of Saturday June 1.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: “We were called to attend the M48 Severn Bridge at around 7pm on Saturday (June 1) following concern for a man’s welfare.

“Before officers arrived at the scene the man had fallen from the bridge.

READ MORE:

“A search of the area was carried out by HM Coastguard, but the man was not located.”

Chepstow Coastguard attended the scene searching the water and shoreline.

They worked with Severn Area Rescue, RNLI, Police, Ambulance, Coastguard Rescue Teams and Coastguard Rescue Helicopter.