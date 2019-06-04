LABOUR'S poor showing in Wales in last month's European Parliament election should not be taken as indicative of how the party will fare in a General Election, first minister Mark Drakeford has said.

Labour only just clinched the fourth of Wales' four MEPs in last month's election, winning 15.3 per cent of the vote - coming behind the Brexit Party and Plaid Cymru and only just ahead of the Liberal Democrats.

This represents one of the party's poorest election results in Wales in decades.

And, speaking at a press conference on Monday morning, Mr Drakeford conceded "it absolutely was not a good night" for the party.

"It is very important to recognise that and take that seriously and recommit ourselves as a government and as a party to doing all the things we have to do to persuade people of the wider reasons why people in Wales have supported Labour over so many years," he said.

But, he added: "There is a need to have some perspective on the election.

"We've had bad European election results in the past and they're not, on the whole, good indicators of how people cast votes in other elections when other things are at stake."

Speaking following the result Mr Drakeford had said he believed Labour's position in the election was "too complicated" and said he now supports a second referendum. But critics have said this commitment came too late.

The Brexit Party won two of Wales' four European Parliament seats last month, while Plaid Cymru and Labour both won one.