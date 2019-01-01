South Wales Argus
LIVE: M4 relief road is scrapped by the Welsh Government, despite public enquiry recommending the scheme be given the go ahead

LIVE: M4 relief road scrapped

By Ian Craig

    The M4 relief road scheme will not go ahead, first minister Mark Drakeford has said.
  • The decision has been made despite the public inquiry into the scheme recommending it should be approved.

