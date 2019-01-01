LIVE: M4 relief road is scrapped by the Welsh Government, despite public enquiry recommending the scheme be given the go ahead

News LIVE: M4 relief road scrapped By Ian Craig Last updated: The M4 relief road scheme will not go ahead, first minister Mark Drakeford has said. The decision has been made despite the public inquiry into the scheme recommending it should be approved. 3 comments Sorry, an error occurred. Sign in or register leave a comment or rate a comment Order by Oldest first Newest first Highest scored Lowest scored Loading comments... Suspend Last Updated: Reply Quote Edit Delete Report wrote: Post reply Save comment Cancel Are you sure you want to delete this comment? Yes, delete the comment No, keep the comment Report This Comment Report comment
