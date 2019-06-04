FANCY a glass of Prosecco amid the ruins of a Norman castle?

Well, you're in luck. Because CADW have launched a new events programme aimed at the growing number of Millennials visiting Wales’ historic sites.

After recent studies found that more Millennials (adults aged 22 – 38) are visiting Welsh medieval castles, abbeys and historic houses than ever before, Cadw designed the Medieval meets Modern events series.

Millennial behavioural expert, Jenny Williams, of Jenny Williams Coaching, said: “Millennials are a demographic that actively seek out new things to see and do, so it is no surprise that more millennials than ever are visiting Welsh heritage sites.

“They have grown up in an experience rich world, learning interactively at school, immersing their curiosity online and exploring their surroundings.

“Millennials are always looking for new ways to do this, so I have no doubt that the new activities on offer at Cadw’s heritage sites will prove appealing this summer — as a combination of interactive experiences which can be shared with friends and family, both onsite and online.”

(Chepstow Castle (www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk))

The series includes a Painting and Prosecco workshop at Chepstow Castle on Saturday June 29, from 2pm to 4pm.

(Painting and Prosecco at Chepstow Castle (www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk))

These are suitable for all skill levels.

Fuelled by a glass of fizz, guests can follow in the footsteps of the likes of JMW Turner and attend a painting lesson like no other.

Led by Instagram famed creatives, Brush and Bubbles (@brushandbubbles) event goers will be challenged to unleash their inner creativity as they follow a step-by-step guide to create their own historic masterpiece.

(Painting and Prosecco at Chepstow Castle (www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk))

Tickets are now available at

(Tintern Abbey (Picture: Camera Club member Mel Dowler))

People also have the opportunity to de-stress and enjoy a dose of tranquillity in the peaceful setting of Tintern Abbey, at bilingual mindfulness sessions.

Taking place on Saturday June 15 and Sunday June 16, guests are guaranteed to leave feeling rested, replenished and rejuvenated.

These half hour sessions will start at 10am, 10.45am, 11.30am, and 12.15pm.

This event is free and will be on a first come first serve basis, with no tickets required.

These events are just some of many being hosted at venues throughout Wales this summer - check out the full series at

It’s all part of Cadw’s Rediscover History campaign, which will shine a modern light on Welsh heritage and provide new ways for young people to experience Wales’ historic sites.

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Sport, Lord Elis-Thomas said: “This national piece of research, combined with our visitor surveys, demonstrates a growing audience of millennial visitors to Wales’s historic sites.

“We’ve responded to this trend by developing a programme of events and activities designed to capture the imaginations of new and returning visitors alike, encouraging them to explore Wales’s fascinating heritage in fresh, new ways.

“Inspiring young people to immerse themselves in Wales’s history is absolutely vital to safeguarding our historic sites for the future, so I hope that they’ll be inspired to visit a Cadw site this summer.”

To see the full range of activities and venues, or to buy tickets for the events visit the Cadw website at cadw.wales.gov.uk

You can also follow @CadwWales or @CadwCymru on Twitter and find Cadw on Facebook.