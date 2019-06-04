SO IT'S a "no" for the proposed M4 relief road.

Amid the fallout from the First Minister's announcement, we look at what the impacts could be for Newport and the wider Gwent area.

Questions were raised in the Assembly last month around what funding, which was allocated to the scheme, would be used for if it is rejected.

Addressing finance minister Rebecca Evans, the Plaid Cymru AM said: "If, as expected, the first minister decides not to move ahead with the black route, can you confirm that the money currently earmarked for the project will be available for use for alternative infrastructure projects?

"I'm looking for confirmation that it would be possible for Welsh Government to use these funds to invest in green transport projects, such as the South Wales Metro and improving bus and train links all over the country?"

In April, the Welsh Government began planning talks with contractors over the planned £185 million upgrade to Newport Docks.

The works would have taken place as the planned route for the M4 relief road route would pass through the port, meaning some of the existing infrastructure and services would have needed to be relocated.

If the project had been green-lit, Ministers would have worked towards getting the dock works underway as soon as possible.

A spokesman for the Welsh Government confirmed the project would have costed £136m to relocate tenants within Newport Docks and accommodate the M4 Project, with £17.5m of project risk allowance, with contingency funds taking the total to the quoted £185 million.

Back in January, more than 90 businesses, representing more than 300,000 jobs signed a joint statement calling on the Welsh Government to build the M4 relief road.

Secretary of State for Wales, Alun Cairns said: “Businesses representing more than 300,000 jobs are calling for this road to be built. When so many companies come together it highlights what a priority this is for the Welsh economy.

"If the M4 relief road is not built now, it will not be built until 2031 and the Welsh economy cannot cope with that challenge.”

First Minister Mark Drakeford, speaking a few months ahead of his decision to turn down the relief road proposal, said that traffic problems around Newport must be dealt with now, regardless of whether or not the M4 relief road goes ahead.

Asked at the time how congestion on the motorway around Newport was being dealt with, Mr Drakeford pointed out a series of measures, including new variable speed limits and improvements to junctions – but did not refer to the relief road.

Yesterday, Leon Fear, international property developer and investor, Fear Group, said: "Whilst environmental concerns are extremely important, restricting economic growth through lack of adequate and future-proofed infrastructure, ultimately affects investment and therefore jobs.

"With population growth increasing in South East Wales I believe the M4 relief road is vital, and if it doesn’t go ahead as proposed I believe the issue will be being talking about it again in a few years time, when it will inevitably be a necessity.”

Ian Rappel, chief executive, Gwent Wildlife Trust, said: "On the eve of World Environment Day, we want the ‘Black Route’ M4 motorway – the UK’s most ecologically damaging motorway proposal – to be scrapped.

"This destructive option should be cancelled for good, for the sake of people and wildlife now and for future generations."

