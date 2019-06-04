Two lanes of the A40, on the Hardwick roundabout approach to Abergavenny, have been blocked off by an overturned lorry.

No other vehicles were involved, and the lorry driver was not injured in the incident, Gwent Police confirmed.

It is believed the lorry struck the railway bridge over the roundabout and flipped onto its side.

The incident happened at around 11.20am.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area where possible, and Gwent Police said National Rail had been contacted to assess any damage to the bridge.

Any bridge damage is not believed to be significant at this stage, the police added.