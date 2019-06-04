AFTER the decision to turn down the proposed M4 relief road was announced earlier today, comments praising and condemning the choice were quickly flooding in.

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price was quick to comment on the decision, saying: ​“Plaid Cymru warned for years that the black route would be a costly and environmentally damaging mistake but were met with ridicule from Welsh Labour.

"After eight years of dithering, it seems the first minister realised Plaid Cymru were right all along and has finally decided to scrap the black route."

The Welsh Liberal Democrats echoed this sentiment, leader Jane Dodds saying: "We need to tackle congestion in south east Wales, but the M4 relief road is not the answer. The financial and environmental costs are just too high."

However, not all of the feedback was positive, comments from many sources condemned the first minister's decision.

Ian Price of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) slammed the decision. He said: "This is a dark day for the Welsh economy.

"Congestion and road pollution around Newport can only increase. Economic growth in the region will be stifled, confidence in the region will weaken and the cost of an eventual road will rise."

Newly-elected Newport West MP Ruth Jones said: "“I understand the reasons it has been rejected and I will be reading the full report with great interest,” she said.

“Doing nothing is not an option.

“The inquiry report appears to recommend the black route quite strongly – if that’s the case then why are we not doing it?”

There was a similar reaction from Newport West AM Jayne Bryant: “Deeply disappointed that the M4 relief road is not going ahead.

"The M4 around Newport is not fit for purpose.

"Every time there is an accident or severe congestion on the M4 it pushes more people onto local roads, taking traffic closer to homes and schools."

Richard Selby, director of Pro Steel Engineering in Portskewett in Caldicott expressed his frustration, and called it a major blow for Wales.

He added: "The level of congestion will also continue to infuriate business owners and commuters for years to come and will only be detrimental to the economy of south Wales."

Welsh Conservative shadow business, economy and infrastructure minister Russell George gave a scathing statement in which he said: "“It’s shameful that the first minister has poured millions of pounds down the drain in completing the inquiry, yet only to ignore its findings.

"Congestion on this road is a foot on the windpipe of the South Wales economy, and is damaging our businesses and their future prospects."

The environmental impact of the proposed 'black route', and its subsequent scrapping, was the focues for the Gwent Wildlfie Trust, who said: "We are delighted for both people and wildlife that the UK’s most ecologically damaging motorway scheme has been scrapped for good and we congratulate the First Minister Mark Drakeford on his decision and recognition of the vital wildlife haven that is the Gwent Levels.

"The Gwent Levels is Wales’ biodiversity equivalent of the Amazon rainforest."

