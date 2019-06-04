NEWPORT City Council has revealed that £1billion will be made available for transport infrastructure improvements around the city.

It comes after the decision was made by the Welsh Government to scrap the plans for the M4 relief road due to the cost and impact on the environment.

The relief road was set to cost £1.4billion to construct.

Councillor Debbie Wilcox, Leader of Newport City Council said that the city was aware of its critical position as the gateway to South Wales.

"We have consistently worked to influence a solution that is the most appropriate and beneficial for the city, businesses and residents," she continued.

READ MORE:

"Congestion is clearly an issue for Newport, as it is for many cities across the UK.

"We understand the strong feelings surrounding the M4 relief road and while many will be disappointed with the outcome today, we also recognise that this decision was always going to be a delicate balance.

"We welcome the First Minister's commitment to instigate immediate action to tackle the traffic problems in and around Newport and establish and expert group.

"We will fully engage in this process from the outset.

"We are also pleased that the £1bn borrowing facility will also be available to make significant improvements to the transport infrastructure around the city.

"This is an opportunity we must not fail to grasp and we are ready to engage in these conversations with immediate effect."

*We’ve set up a dedicated Newport community news group on Facebook, where we will be sharing all of our stories relating to the city. The group is run by journalists from the South Wales Argus, and we want to use it to promote the good about the city, as well as continuing to highlight the issues. If you have anything you want to share, discuss or highlight – join us here.*