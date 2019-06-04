AN INJURED 16-year-old boy was airlifted from a hillside above Cwmbran on Friday night.

The teenager, who is from Cwmbran, suffered a serious leg injury while out walking on a camping trip.

Abergavenny-based Longtown Mountain Rescue Team was called out by Gwent Police, at 6.40pm.

The injured teenager was treated at the scene by team members and due to the difficult terrain and the severity of his injury, the team called for support from a search and rescue helicopter from St Athan.

He was carried by stretcher to the helicopter and then flown to Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny.

(The injured 16-year-old boy was airlifted from a hillside above Cwmbran. Picture: Longtown Mountain Rescue Team.)

Marc Ashton, from Longtown MRT, said: “Due to the serious nature of the injury and the tricky extraction route, we were very grateful to the crew of R187 being able to land so close and assist with a speedy evacuation to hospital.

“Thanks also to the two local farmers who assisted with transporting our equipment to the casualty location on their quad bikes and to the two police officers, from Gwent Police, for assisting with identifying the location which enabled us to make the quickest approach.”