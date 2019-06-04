A GROUP of boys carried out an attack that led to hospital treatment for the victim.

It happened on Heather Road in Maindee at 11.10pm on Sunday, May 26.

The five boys were unknown to the victim, who was left with broken ribs, cuts and bruises.

All are believed to be teenagers and were dressed in black hoodies. Two are six foot tall, with one of these described as mixed race.

The remaining three are shorter - at about five foot six. One has dark brown hair and another has light brown hair.

Gwent Police would like people with information to come forward.

You can call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log number 572 of 26/5/19.

Or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, you can send a direct message to Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media accounts.