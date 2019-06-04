THE family of a businessman have slammed a court’s decision to order an ex-employee, who stole more than £29,000, to pay back just £100 a month to his former boss.

Jatinderpal Bajwa runs the Somerton Super Store – which also contains a post office – in Newport and employed Lehi Joseph Drummond to cash up and total the post office’s funds.

But Drummond, of Coleridge Green, Cwmbran, recently admitted to committing theft at the site between January and May 2018.

The crime has left the business owner with no choice but to pay back the stolen sum totalling £29,722.19 in £1,000 instalments every month for the next 29 months to the Post Office.

But at his sentencing at Newport Crown Court today, Drummond was handed a 12-month suspended sentence and ordered to pay £100 instalments per month to Mr Bajwa for 12 months - which will only cover some of the costs

Son Amarinder Bajwa has criticised the outcome, saying: “He was a close friend of mine. What he did was a total betrayal.

“My dad is having to pay £1,000 per month because of what he did. And Drummond only has to pay him £100 towards it. He should be paying more.

“It is a total joke.”

And his brother, Annureet Bajwa, added: “I am utterly lost for words.

“His suspended sentence as well as paying us back £100 per month out of his benefits for 12 months is disgusting.”

Judge Jeremy Jenkins spoke of his hope that the business owner would understand that the court is “in effect powerless” to order the defendant, who is on benefits, to pay back anymore.

He said: “It is a type of business that feels the impact of financial loss.

“I accept you are ashamed of your actions.

“You have £640 by calendar month by way of benefit. Half of it goes on living expenses.

“I cannot see why Mr Bajwa cannot be compensated. I order you pay him £100 per month.

“It may seem an ordinary sum to him but it is at least something by way of re-payment. It is not designed to be full compensation because you are not in the position to pay that. I hope it will be received by Mr Bajwa realising that the court is in effect powerless to order anymore.”

The court heard that 38-year-old Drummond had set up a separate account and siphoned more than £29,000.

Prosecuting Peter Donnison said: “There was a post office account where the funds were held and it was listed as Account SP1.

“The Post Office then informed Mr Bajwa that the shop was holding £23,000 in another account called SP2.

“This was a surprise to Mr Bajwa and he was not aware of it.

“CCTV shows that the defendant was transferring money and withdrawing money.”

He added: "[Mr Bajwa] has to work extra hours hours because he can’t afford to pay for staff."

Drummond was later arrested and confessed his crime to the police - and added that he was an alcoholic.

Mitigating Gareth Williams said: “There is no real disagreement with the comments from the prosecution. The facts are accepted.

“He is sorry and there is genuine remorse on his behalf on how he has behaved.”

He added: “At the time of committing the offence – and this is not mitigation – he was not thinking clearly and was an addict. He was just pursing his own addiction.

“He has not sat at home and done nothing. He has tried to address his addiction difficulties.

“He has been sober since October of last year.”

In addition to the suspended prison sentence and payments to his victim, Judge Jenkins also ordered Drummond to serve a 12-month community order and subjected him to a curfew for four months.