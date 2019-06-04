Here's the latest Argus column by Newport City Council leader Cllr Debbie Wilcox:

FOLLOWING the huge success of the ABP Newport Wales Marathon last month, we are getting ready for the city’s next big event – the Westfield Health British Transplant Games.

Around 1,000 transplant recipients are due to take part in the flagship event of the charity Transplant Sports from 25 to 28 July.

More than 2,500 spectators are expected to attend the games to watch more than 20 sports and events being held at venues across the city.

As the Argus has reported, organisers are appealing for volunteers to help deliver the games.

Our leisure trust Newport Live has kindly taken on the role of coordinating volunteers and many other organisations, including the council, are supporting the event in different ways.

I hope many Newport residents will offer to assist or go along and watch what is going to be an inspiring and special event for the city.

Transplant survivors, including children as young as three, will compete in athletics, basketball, cycling, football, golf, snooker, swimming and tennis.

The Games has another aim – to raise awareness of the importance of organ donation.

I know that, despite Wales’ opt-out system for organ donation, the final decision still rests with loved ones. I recognise that this is a difficult decision for people in distressing situations but there are still many people on the transplant waiting list and, sadly, some have died waiting for an organ to become available.

Organ donation is an incredible gift that really can make the difference between life and death for some people or greatly enhance the lives of others.

I am extremely proud that Newport has been chosen as the host city for the Westfield Health British Transplant Games and that the council is among those supporting the event.

As always, residents and businesses will give all those taking part, from near and far, a warm welcome. I hope everyone has a fantastic and enjoyable time whether they are participants or spectators.

It would be remiss of me not to mention another sporting occasion that took place recently. Newport County AFC were at Wembley in the play-off final for promotion to League One.

Unfortunately, they lost by 1-0 but that does not take away from their fantastic achievements during the season including their amazing FA Cup run.

Well done to everyone team, management and supporters, both old and new.