RESIDENTS in Bettws will be able to make the trip to and from Newport city centre a lot easier once new plans come into force.

Newport Bus have revealed that from this Sunday, June 9, the routes 15 and 16 will increase.

Newport Transport Operations Director Morgan Stevens said the company have listened to feedback from commuters in the Bettws area and the updated schedule has been formed due to this.

Each of the services will run on 15-minute intervals, allowing for a bus between Bettws and the city centre to run every seven or eight minutes.

The early morning, evening and Sunday services will remain the same. The updated information is included below:

Monday to Friday

Service no Current service From June 9, 2019

15 Every 20 minutes from 9:45 till 14:05 (from the bus station) Every 15 minutes from 8:32 till 18:02 (from the bus station)

16 Every 20 minutes from 9:55 till 14:15 (from the bus station) Every 15 minutes from 8:25 till 18:07 (from the bus station)

Saturday

Service no Current service From June 9, 2019

15 Every 30 minutes from 8:55 till 14:05 (from the bus station) Every 20 minutes from 8:47 till 17:47 (from the bus station)

16 Every 20 minutes from 10:15 till 14:15 (from the bus station) Every 15 minutes from 8:40 till 17:55 (from the bus station)

Newport Bus are also running a competition throughout next week.

READ MORE:

Mr Stevens said: “We’ve listened to the feedback received by our Bettws passengers and as a thank you to them for their input and loyalty, we will be running a prize draw for the bus users who purchase their ticket (or swipe their smartcards!) on the 15 and 16 bus routes between Monday 10 and Saturday 15, June.

“Five random ticket numbers will be drawn the following week. All there is to do is keep your bus tickets safe and check our social media platforms Facebook and Twitter or at the Travel Centre in Friars Walk.

“The prizes include one-month free bus transport, a day trip (coach only) for up to a family of four from our day-trip Spring/Summer and Autumn/Winter 2019 programmes and three Freedom cards pre-loaded with £10.00 of credit.”

The new timetable leaflets are available at Newport Transport’s Travel Centre in Friars Walk or the depot at 160 Corporation Road, Newport.

The new timetable is also online for download.