THIS past week saw Maesglas Primary School pupils design a new logo for their uniform and branding for the school.

Four pupils headed down to Logogogo on Cardiff Road, to see their design stitched onto their new jumpers.

Alex Smith, headteacher at Maesglas Primary School said: “We thought, as a community, and with me becoming the new headteacher, that it would be a good idea to rebrand the school.

“The children wanted a new uniform design and a new logo, and to possibly change the colour of the uniform.

“So, we took it to the school council, led by Miss Powell, who started a competition to design the new logo for the school.

Libby Plackett, 11, turning the machine on to do the logo

“It was really hard to choose the winning entry, so we decided upon four winners, because we liked features of each of their designs and created an combination of them.

“The design is corporate yet child friendly, it makes reference to the ‘M’ in Maesglas as well as togetherness and nurture.

“These are the values that we hold dear at Maesglas Primary School.

“The image itself represents a child holding an adults’ hand, which is something we thought would represent our community very well.

Pupils watching the logo be stitched onto their new jumpers

“We chose this colour for the uniform as we felt green is quite a peaceful colour, and because the word Maesglas originates from the word 'Greenfield.'

“We’re now looking forward to using the logo on school documentation and for promoting the school on things such as Twitter and the school’s website.

“In all, we’re delighted with our new badge and logo.”