FOLLOWING yesterday's announcement that the proposed M4 relief road will not be going ahead, there were celebratory statements flooding in from those opposing the new route.

Environmental concerns were high on the agenda, with the proposed 'black route' cutting through a swathe of the Gwent Levels, an important area of biodiversity and natural interest.

Friends of the Earth Cymru director Haf Elgar said: “This is a great news for Wales and the planet.

“As well as costing Welsh taxpayers over £2 billion pounds, this devastating road would have ploughed through the unique, wildlife-rich Gwent Levels, pumped more climate-wrecking emissions into our atmosphere, and ultimately caused even more congestion and air pollution.

“This decision is testament to the untiring efforts of local residents who have opposed this plan over decades and is a clear signal that the Welsh Government is taking its climate emergency declaration and commitment to future generations seriously.

“We now need substantial investment in sustainable transport around Newport and across Wales to help build a cleaner, safer future for us all.”

Gwent Wildlife Trust also welcomed the news that the First Minister, Mark Drakeford, had shelved plans for a new motorway over what they dubbed "Wales’ Amazon Rainforest".

Chief Executive Ian Rappel said: “We are delighted for both people and wildlife that the UK’s most ecologically damaging motorway scheme has been scrapped for good and we congratulate the First Minister Mark Drakeford on his decision and recognition of the vital wildlife haven that is the Gwent Levels.

“At a time when international studies have revealed that the world is on the brink of the sixth mass extinction - where 40 per cent of our insects are declining and after a Climate Emergency was recently declared in Wales – Welsh Government should be congratulated for the bold decisions they are making for the future health of people and wildlife.

“The Gwent Levels is Wales’ biodiversity equivalent of the Amazon rainforest. It is vitally important that endangered species are protected and that people maintain a connection to this wildlife, along with access to this great, green landscape.

“It is the green lungs of Newport and South Gwent. It should be cherished and showcased."

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) also released a statement praising the actions of the first minister, saying: "After many years fighting for nature on the Gwent Levels, we are celebrating the Government’s announcement that they will not go ahead with the M4 Black Route.

"We are relieved that the proposed 14-mile stretch of motorway no longer threatens to devastate the rare wildlife that calls the Gwent Levels home. Wildlife like the shrill carder bumblebee, whose Gwent Levels population is one of its two remaining strongholds in the whole of the UK, and the elegant common crane, which has only recently returned to breed in Wales after more than 400 years’ absence.

"Over the years, thousands of people across Wales have raised their voices to protect the Gwent Levels and objected to the black route that would have destroyed heritage, wildlife and communities.

"We are relieved and inspired by this decision, which signals Wales has a government that takes sustainable development seriously."

It was not only environmental groups who were supportive of the decision however.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats also welcomed the announcement, with leader Jane Dodds saying: “I’m pleased the M4 relief road will not go ahead. We need to tackle congestion in South East Wales, but the M4 relief road is not the answer. The financial and environmental costs are just too high.

“As the predicted costs of the M4 relief road continue to rise, it is right the Welsh Government looks to spend this money instead on projects that offer better value for money.

“We urge the Welsh Government to invest the money saved on the M4 on public transport, green technology and affordable housing. This would avoid the need for the relief road, help us combat climate change and protect our natural environment.”