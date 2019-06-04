A GREEN festival is returning in August with delicious delicacies and moreish morsels on offer.

The Green Gathering is a sustainable festival, with a growing reputation for its food offerings, taking place just outside Chepstow from August 1 to August 4.

All the food stalls will be vegetarian, with an aim for a third of caterers to be purely vegan. All the food is locally sourced, fair trade and organic, with gluten free options available.

The Green Gathering runs an Ethical Trader Award scheme to acknowledge excellence in sustainability and quality. Last years’ winners were Wales based caterers Ice Green and Mr Croquewich, and the visiting Lalita’s Kitchen from London.

Ice Green, from Cardigan, produces handmade, dairy-free ice cream, with varieties made from cashew, hemp and coconut. Plus, gluten free waffles all served from a revamped vintage caravan.

Cardiff based Mr Croquewich - featured on ITV’s This Morning as ‘the best toasted sandwich ever’ - provides croque monsieur style grilled cheese sandwiches crammed full of homemade fillings using locally sourced, seasonal ingredients.

Wigmores Bakery will have daily deliveries of fresh bread, cakes and savouries from their Monmouth base.

Purveyors of home-smoked vegan jerky, Cowleys Fine Foods of Rhondda, will return to the festival.

Cafés are encouraged to use real crockery, with all single use knives and forks ‘home compostable’ and composted on site.

Along with foodie favourites, The Green Gathering will feature a vibrant market area offering handmade, upcycles and one-off wars. Shoppers can also look out for Fairtrade and vintage clothing, useful ‘tat’ and colourful treats.

There’s also a huge musical line-up, featuring festival favourites Dragonsfly and Celtarabia, and more.

Other attractions include cabaret stage, speakers’ forum, off grid solutions, crafts, permaculture, campaigns, healing, kids’ activities and youth tents, a stone circle, open mic spaces, acoustic sessions, yoga and dance workshops, and affordable bars.

