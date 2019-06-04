PLANS for housing on the site of a former nursing home in Blaenau Gwent are facing rejection over fears the scheme would compromise road safety.

Council planning officers have recommended an application to build nine three-bedroom and six four-bedroom houses are refused by councillors this week.

The development is proposed on the site of the former Plas-y-Coed Nursing Home, off Cambridge Gardens in Beaufort, Ebbw Vale.

An alternative scheme to build 10 homes at the site has already gained approval – and could still go ahead if this application is refused.

Nine letters of objection have been submitted in response to the new plans.

Residents have voiced concerns over the development increasing traffic, as well as expressing worries over access to the site.

Council highways experts have said the proposal for an additional five homes is ‘unacceptable’ due to safety reasons.

“This is based on highway safety concerns given the substandard width of the access and lack of footway provision and the risk of conflict between pedestrians, cyclists and traffic movements as a consequence,” a planning report says.

“The highway authority also note that the applicant does not own or control any land to upgrade the junction and access road.”

Planning officers say the scheme would “compromise safety” for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists because access to the site is too narrow to accommodate two-way traffic flows.

However the applicant has attempted to assuage concerns, saying the impact of an additional five homes would be ‘minimal.’

A transport statement says there have only been three minor crashes in the area over the last five years.

It also says the development will provide pedestrian and cycling infrastructure, with a two metre footway to be included on one side of the carriageway.

Traffic speeds in the area are also said to be lower than the 30mph legal limit, with a survey recording speeds of 18mph.

Planning officers acknowledge the proposals will bring “quality family homes in an attractive setting”, but warn against compromising safety.

“Highway safety cannot be compromised to achieve new development,” the planning report adds.

Blaenau Gwent councillors will consider the plans at a planning committee meeting on Thursday.