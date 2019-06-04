A VETERAN is travelling to Normandy as one of 300 former veterans to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Ron Jones, who is from Newbridge, will travel with his son on a specially chartered ship across the English Channel to France to mark the occasion.

Mr Jones joined other war veterans who departed from Dover on Sunday June 2 and will arrive in Normandy on Thursday June 6, staying for two days.

The voyage will take veterans who helped liberate France during the Second World War to a range of commemorative events on both sides of the Channel.

Mr Jones was called up to the army at the age of 19. He was a member of the 2nd Platoon 17th Field Company Royal Engineers. This unit was part of the 185 Brigade as part of the three brigades that made up the Third British Infantry Division and was the spearhead in the invasion of France.

Mr Jones, now 95-year-old, said: “I am truly honoured and privileged to be attending this event as so many other past service men applied.

“I would like to thank my son Leigh for surprising me by putting forward an application. I had no knowledge that he had made the application until I received a letter informing me about this event. I was very overwhelmed and thankful to my son for doing this for me.

“Thank you must also be extended for the co-operation of Royal British Legion Newbridge branch and for the support received from my Sheltered Housing Officer Kelly Rossiter.”

Ron Jones with Kelly Rossiter

A spokesperson for the Royal British Legion, who organised the voyage, said “Seventy-five years ago, the largest seaborne invasion force in history set sail for France on a mission to liberate Europe.

“Alongside their American cousins, Mr Jones was one of almost 160,000 men from Britain and the Commonwealth who landed on the beaches of Normandy. Today we stand in awe of their achievement and salute their bravery and sacrifice.

“We look forward to welcoming Mr Jones on board The Royal British Legion ship to commemorate this significant anniversary.”

The veteran has also been presented his 75th D-Day commemorative medal by Islwyn MP Chris Evans in a short ceremony paying tribute to the heroes whose sacrifices ensured the freedom which we enjoy today.

Mr Jones was presented with his 75th D-Day Commemorative medal by Islwyn MP Chris Evans

Ron was a member of the Royal Engineers whose task was to spearhead the invasion on June 6 1944. Ron landed on Sword beach at 7am and was able to make it from the beach and re-group with his platoon while they prepared for the assault on Caen.

When asked about the battle and his time in service, Mr Jones simply said: “I was doing my duty.”