NEWPORT City Council have revealed the charges for parking offences when they take over parking enforcement on July 1.

Fines will range between £50 and £70, dependant on the level of Penalty Charge Notice issued.

The fines will be halved if payment is received within 14 days of the notice being handed out or within 21 days if the notice was handed out through the post.

Gwent Police are currently in charge of the parking enforcement, however, illegal parking is a major issue in Newport city centre.

The force has made illegal parking lower in their list of priorities due to the rise in violent and antisocial behaviour, issues around the homeless and begging and tackling organised crime.

Newport City Council have already been familiarising themselves with the troublesome areas, sorting out single and double yellow lines, updating and replacing parking signs and checking traffic orders.

They have also employed 12 people who will be patrolling around the centre, giving out tickets to those who are found to be parking unlawfully.