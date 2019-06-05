A SMALL primary school in Caerphilly County Borough are making themselves known in a unique way.

Crumlin High Level Primary School will be hosting a pop-up circus on Tuesday, June 18 on the rugby field behind the school. It has been organised the school’s PTA.

There will be two showings, one at 4.30pm and the final one at 6.30pm, with acrobats, clowns and jugglers among those expected to perform.

It will be a fun day for all the family with stalls, face painting and more.

READ MORE:

All funds raised will go back into Crumlin High Level School to provide the children with a safe and fun area to learn and play.

The school's PTA have been working extremely hard to help get their small school funds to help improve the facility. They hope that the community will get involved by attending and raising the vital funds to help improve the school for the current and future children of the community.

Sarah Manship, a member of the PTA and Claire Birt, the chair of the PTA said: “The curriculum is ever changing and a big part of it now is to bring the school and local community together to work in partnership.

“As a PTA we thought a circus in the local community, for not only the pupils and their families, but for everyone, would do a lot to bring everyone closer together.

“The circus will serve many purposes, not only uniting the community but enriching the children's education. Their topic this term is 'circus', for example discussing the use of animals in a circus and debating it.

“It will also raise vital funds for yard resources such as bikes and sensory equipment, such as music walls, trim trails. All of which cost thousands of pounds, for our children and for other pupils of Crumlin High Level for many years to come.

“We want the yard to be an area the children can have fun and relax. The equipment is so costly and as we are housed in an old building, a lot of our budget is taken up on building/school maintenance to ensure the building is safe for our pupils and staff.”