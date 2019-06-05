GWENT has been ranked 32nd out of the 43 worst places for shoplifting in England and Wales.

In all, 3,169 cases of shoplifting were reported in the region in the year to March 2019.

Gwent has half the cases reported than Sussex.

Shops and retailers face many risks, one of the biggest being theft - shoplifting costs UK retailers an annual £4.4bn and for smaller retailers just starting out, they can’t afford to be losing products straight off the shelves.

Retail security experts Morphean, have created heat map with the most recent data from The Office of National Statistics to help SMEs and start-up retail businesses decide where the best place to open a shop is in the UK.

Morphean looked at the total shoplifting incidents per region, from this information they highlight the best and worst places to open a shop.

From the data they have found that on average opening a shop in any part of Dorset will ensure the least chance of shoplifting with an average of only 359 incidents reported every year, the riskiest place being South Yorkshire with 3273 incidents on average throughout the county.

If we look at the total incidents reported, Greater London has a staggering 45,513 reported incidents in the last 12 months which is a big contrast to the least total being Dyfed-Powys with just 1,754.