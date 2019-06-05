A MUM-OF-THREE from Cwmbran who claims she has been harassed for almost two years says she is living in fear after her garden shed was deliberately set on fire.

The latest alleged incident happened four months after she requested an urgent house exchange after fearing for her and her children’s safety.

The fire was started in the early hours of Sunday morning, at about 3am. The blaze torched both neighbours’ sheds and a trampoline at the property.

Emma Smith, 38, said that she was then told that her situation was not “urgent”.

“I have been being harassed for 19 months,” she said. “Up until four or five months ago I dug my heels in and said I wasn’t moving.

“I have had my car window smashed and tyres slashed, and had a brick through my living room window. People have been sitting outside my house, trying to intimidate me and my family.

“My garden is not safe or secure. I can’t let my children or dogs out in the garden on their own.

“I can’t leave my dogs at home - I have to take them to my mum’s as I am afraid they could be stuck in there if my house gets set on fire.

“I just want to feel safe.

“I was angry and frustrated that 19 months of harassment is not seen as urgent.”

Emma Fish, Bron Afon’s area housing manager, said: “We can’t comment in detail on sensitive cases like this but we have been working closely with the police and fire service.

“We encourage all our tenants to report any crimes so the police can carry out a full investigation.

“If anyone has any concerns or more information they can call us on 01633 620111 or the police on 101.

“We are working with our tenant and have staff visiting her today to see what support we can offer.

“We are also fencing off the garden to make it secure and removing some of the debris from the fire.”

Bron Afon said that security cameras will be installed at the property.

Gwent Police were contacted for comment.