THE High Street in Abertillery has been partially blocked by a fallen overhead wire.

The fallen wire is affecting traffic on the one-way street between Castle Street and James Street.

#Blackwood Service update: Due to a downed overhead wire, we are currently having difficulty serving Abertillery High Street. We are awaiting instruction from the Local Authority. Please expect delays to X15, E3 and 52 services — Stagecoach Wales (@StagecoachWales) June 5, 2019

The incident was first reported at about 6.15am.

Stagecoach have warned that the incident is affecting its X15, E3 and 52 services, and that customers should expect delays.