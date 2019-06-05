A MAN from the Graig-y-Rhacca area of Caerphilly has been missing for two weeks.

David Toghill, 35, is described by police as approximately 5'9" tall, of a large build with wavy hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a grey hooded tracksuit.

READ MORE:

If you have any information that could help Gwent Police, you can call them on 101 quoting log 415 of 18/5/19.

You can also direct message them via Facebook or Twitter.