THE family of a grandmother who died in a motorcycle accident two years ago are organising a family fun day in aid of road safety charity Brake.

Ray Jones, 50, of Blaenavon died following a crash on the B4246/Abergavenny Road on September 17, 2017.

And now her family are determined to raise money and awareness for the charity by throwing a fun day at Garndiffaith Rugby Club on Saturday, June 22.

The day has been organised by Ray's daughter, Katie Jenkins, sister Jane Roynon, and niece Lucy Baldwin.

Ms Baldwin said: “The charity helped our family with the grievance counselling, so we are raising money to help them help other families like us.

“They helped my uncle loads.

(Ray Jones. Picture: Lucy Baldwin.)

“Ray was really outgoing. She had lots of friends and she did her bit for charity.

“She loved going out on the bike with her husband and with their friends.”

The family held their first fun day in memory of Ray last summer, and this year they are expecting it to be even more successful.

(Jane Roynon and Katie Jenkins have previously the Cardiff half marathon in memory of Ray Jones and are now organising the fun day. christinsleyphotography.co.uk.)

Ms Baldwin said that the activities on offer will include an assault course and a bouncy castle, as well as food and ice cream vans.

“It was good last year,” she said. “This year we have been more organised and started planning it earlier so it will hopefully be bigger and better.

“It’s nice to come together to remember Ray with everyone.

“It makes it easier knowing that we are helping other families.”